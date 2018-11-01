New boathouse at Scarborough's Peasholm Park

A Japanese-themed boathouse is set to be built on Scarborough’s Peasholm Park lake.

The lake, which plays hosts to the famous Naval Warfare displays and offers pedal boat rides, has been without a boathouse after the previous one was demolished by Scarborough Council earlier this year.

The ageing structure was found to be crumbling and falling into the lake.

Following the demolition, decking was installed for the summer and now the council is seeking permission to replace the boathouse.

On Thursday next week (November 8) the council’s planning and development committee will be asked to approve plans for the new structure.

The replacement building is more open-planned than its predecessor.

A report, which will go before the planning committee states: “It is a simple building designed to be functional and kept lightweight so as not to place any greater loading on the deck’s foundation than is necessary.

“The modest building should sit comfortably in the park setting and have an appearance that reflects that of the other Japanese-themed buildings located close by.”

The committee has been recommended to approve the plans.

Peasholm Park is Grade II listed in the Register of Historic Parks and Gardens.