New car wash on Dunslow Road, Eastfield pending approval from Yorkshire Water

A new drive-through car wash is to be built in Eastfield as long as Yorkshire Water does not object.

Mohammed Abdalkarim applied to Scarborough Council to create the car wash and car tyre sales area at Mustang House in Dunslow Road, Eastfield.

At Thursday’s planning and development committee meeting councillors had no complaints about the change of use for the building, but would only grant approval once Yorkshire Water had signed off on the scheme.

A report, which went before councillors, stated: “The proposed tyre sales and car valeting would occur inside the building, while the car washing activities would occur within/over a graded water capture/silt filtration system that would be installed within the ground to the front of the building.

“The proposed opening hours would be Monday to Saturday between 9am and 5pm, with Sunday and Bank Holiday opening hours to be between 10am and 4pm.”

The committee voted to grant delegated powers to the council’s planning officers to approve the scheme if no objection from Yorkshire Water is forthcoming.

A plan to turn the site into a car auction house last year was denied planning permission following objections from the Highways Agency.