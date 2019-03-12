New discount parking scheme for residents in the Scarborough borough to come into force next month

A new residents' discount parking scheme is due to be launched next month.

Scarborough Borough Council is inviting people living in the borough to apply for a free ‘virtual’ permit so that they can take advantage of a 20% reduction in the standard tariffs for up to four hours of parking in council owned off-street car parks.

From next month, ticket machines in off-street car parks will offer two tariffs for people to choose from when paying for their parking; a standard tariff and a residents’ discount tariff.

To use the residents’ discount tariff when buying a ticket, drivers must have registered their vehicle registration details with the council in advance and received confirmation that their virtual permit is active.

The vehicle registration data will be held on a system that the council’s parking attendants will be able to access on a hand held device during their patrols, which will use automatic number plate recognition to check the entitlement of the discounted ticket displayed in a vehicle.

Applications for the virtual permit can be made online by selecting the ‘Resident discount permit’ option at www.scarborough.gov.uk/parking.

As part of the online application process, proof that a person’s car is registered to an address within the borough – such as a vehicle registration or motor insurance document that displays the address – will need to be uploaded.

People without internet access wishing to apply should call 01723 232323 during office hours and ask for the parking services team. Proof of vehicle registration at a borough address would then need to be presented at a later time in person at the Customer First hubs in Filey, Scarborough or Whitby.

The council is also holding three registration events for those wishing to register in person with a paper copy of proof of the vehicle’s borough address. The events will be held as

follows:

* Monday 18 March, 10am to 3pm - Evron Centre, John Street, Filey

* Tuesday 19 and Wednesday 20 March, 10am to 3pm - Jobcentre Plus, Bobbies Bank, Whitby

* Thursday 21 and Friday 22 March, 10am to 3pm - Customer First, St Nicholas Street, Scarborough