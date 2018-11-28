New “double sized” school to be approved in Scarborough

A proposal to double the size of a school in Scarborough is set to be approved next week.

North Yorkshire County Council wants to demolish and rebuild Overdale School in Eastfield to cope with the growing demand for places.

The new school will be double the size of the existing building and be located a mile-away as part of the Jazz Court development of the Middle Deepdale housing project, which is building nearly 1,400 new homes in Scarborough.

On Tuesday (4th Dec), the county council’s Children and Young Peoples Service and Executive Member meeting will be asked to approve the plans.

A separate planning application will need to be approved at a later date before the work can begin.

The report, which will go before the meeting on Tuesday, adds: “The county council proposes to expand Overdale Community Primary School by 210 places to provide a total capacity of 420 places.

“The proposed new school site to accommodate this expansion is located on a new housing development under a mile from the existing school site.

“The need for additional school places is generated by the housing growth.”

Currently, Overdale takes in around 180 new pupils each year.

However, estimates show that once the new homes have been built and occupied that in 2023/24 the school will need to accommodate 322 new children.

For that reason, the new school, which will also be called Overdale, will operate as a two-form entry establishment.

The plans were put out to consultation earlier this year with just one response received from the school’s staff and governors.

The response said: “The staff and Governors of Overdale Community Primary School are thrilled to be moving to the ‘new’ Overdale school site at Middle Deepdale.

“We are looking forward to having a brand new state of the art building that will allow us to welcome many more children into the school for the surrounding new estate of houses.”