New Eastfield retirement village, which will see 1,300 homes built, approved by council

Scarborough Council has approved the look and scale of a new retirement village and community hub as part of phase five of the Middle Deepdale development in Eastfield.

The authority’s planning and development committee met yesterday and gave its backing to the latest part of the plan, which will see more than 1,300 homes built as part of the development.

A report, which went before the committee, stated: “The proposal involves the development of a retirement village, with the occupation of the dwellings proposed to be restricted to people of 55 years of age and over.

“It involves the erection of a range of property types to appeal to a range of purchasers and includes 26 bungalows, 16 maisonettes, 30 two-storey houses and 36 flats (in two three-storey blocks).

“The hub building is proposed as a resource for the retirement village, giving residents opportunities to socialise, form interest groups, learn new skills and undertake exercise classes etc.

"It is envisaged that the hub will be available for others to hire and to provide a meeting place for residents of the retirement village and other members of the Eastfield community.”

The site already has outline planning permission but the councillors were needed to give the green light to the appearance of the homes and flats.

Cllr Eric Broadbent (Lab) said the plans from Lifestyle Engie Regeneration Ltd “will be appreciated” by residents of the borough.

The plans were approved unanimously.