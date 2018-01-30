New equipment sees production increase 400%

Pickering-based Contract Production Ltd has increased its capacity by 400% virtually overnight thanks to a £250,000 investment in new technology.

Contract Production manufactures a range of sub-contract electronic products and printed circuit board assemblies for a wide variety of industries.

A recent investment and installation of an AM100 Panasonic Pick and Place line has enabled the company to increase its output by 400%.

The new production line populates printed circuit boards and can place a staggering 30,000 components per hour, blowing away previous capacity limits.

Managing director Simon Norris said: “This essentially, means that we now measure productivity in seconds not minutes.

“Thanks to the new production line we have added an extra 30-40 weeks of working capacity to the business annually; In time, that could see our work force go from 20 employees to around 50-60 which will be great news for the area.

“There has been a lot of talk about the UK’s stagnating productivity levels but this investment shows there is opportunity and we can now deliver on much larger orders with improved turnaround for our customers that we could only dream of a few weeks ago.”