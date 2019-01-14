New lease of life for traditional village inn near Scarborough

The Dawnay Arms, a traditional country village inn in the village of West Heslerton, has been sold through specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, to an experienced pub operator, which wants to reopen it as “a destination eatery.”

The previously closed pub and restaurant boasts a spacious lounge and bar area for approximately 70 covers, a dining room with seating for 40, a commercial grade catering kitchen, an outdoor patio and spacious beer garden.

Additionally, there is parking for approximately 10 vehicles on the site, which sits on the main road to Scarborough, providing plenty of passing trade and easy access for visitors drawn to the North Yorkshire countryside.

The Dawnay Arms sits within part of a large estate and is managed by real estate investor, Albanwise.

Having been closed for some time, the owners wanted to create a fair lease for a quality operator to take on the pub and run a successful business as part of their estate.

Shaquille Meyers at Albanwise said: “We look forward to helping the new operators settle into their new business venture and have no doubt the pub will become a success once again in the new year.”

New operator Simon Hatton and his team have extensive experience operating pubs businesses, previously doing so for Albanwise, and are excited to inject new life into The Dawnay Arms and are confident in achieving this.

They plan to recreate the restaurant menu and bring a destination eatery to the area.

With regards to the pub, they wish to tap into the local community in the immediate village and surrounding villages, promoting a warm, contemporary and characterful space for the nearby residents.

Sam Ashton, Business Agent at Christie & Co handled the sale and said: “The Dawnay Arms proved a very popular business opportunity when brought to the open market.

“Christie & Co was delighted to act on behalf of Albanwise when marketing the pub on a new leasehold basis, and I am pleased to have assisted in this transaction.”

The Dawnay Arms was marketed with a nil premium on the lease and a rent with an asking price of £15,000 per year.