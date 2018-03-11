New manager at Cirrus Research

Hunmanby-based noise monitoring specialists Cirrus Research has appointed Martin Ellison as its new sales manager.

The appointment follows a re-alignment across the company’s senior management team.

Martin, 55, has more than 15 year’s direct sales experience having worked in several sectors including the automotive, manufacturing, construction and engineering acoustic industries. He will be leading a team of 10 across national and global territories.

He said: “I’m very excited about this new role and my priorities are to maintain Cirrus’ leading reputation as well as grow the business via our own sales team and distributors in the UK and abroad.

“There will be challenges such as Brexit to prepare for, but also opportunities, in Eastern Europe and China for instance, that we are very keen to explore.”

Cirrus managing director Daren Wallis said: “2018 is going to be a pivotal year for Cirrus and we are delighted to have Martin on board to lead our expanding sales team.

“His experience across so many sectors means he has hit the ground running.

“We are anticipating another record year to build on the growth we enjoyed in 2017.”