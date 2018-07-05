New masterplan for Scarborough harbour

A grand masterplan for Scarborough’s harbour is to be created in order to safeguard its future.

Scarborough Council has today started an 18-month process to create a vision for the town’s historic port.

It follows a report into the future of the town’s fishing industry which suggested that efforts are made to capitalise on the town’s rich heritage, which could see the creation of a trademark ‘Scarborough Fare’ to rival the likes of the Cornish Cream Tea.

At yesterday's Overview and Scrutiny Board meeting of Scarborough Borough Council, it was announced that the next step would be to produce a ‘holistic’ approach for the harbour.

The council’s Economic Development Project manager, Alex Richards, said: “A Master Planning Project Team will be set up which will consult with stakeholders and move this project forward.

“It will look a creating a masterplan which will lead to improvement and sustainability.”

He added that although it would take 18 months to complete the masterplan some projects could happen quicker.

Mr Richards said: “Although it will be 18 months there may be easy wins that are identified as part of the process that we can do straight away.”

The recently concluded report into the resort’s fishing industry concluded with a five-point plan which included providing an additional davit to improve the harbour’s efficiency; improving HGV access to the piers; better facilities for boat maintenance; a reconfiguration of buildings on the West Pier; and capitalising on the recent success of the shellfish industry including the development of a lobster hatchery.

Scarborough is now the second largest shellfish port in the country, ploughing millions into the local economy and indirectly employing up to 300 people.

Not only has it economic worth but the harbour is a huge draw to tourists who visit to see working ships in action.