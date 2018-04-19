New members move by Filey Lions Club

The Filey Lions Club is looking to attract new members.

The club is very active in Filey and the surrounding villages, holding a number of important fundraising events.

The Festival of Filey ' Return of the Dragon ' has been helped by the Lions.

The Lions members organise the annual bonfire, the Doggy Derby, the ball race, the over 85s Christmas lunch, the teddy bears picnic and much more.

Within the last month Filey Lions has presented cheques to various local causes, including Olympic Coaches (Filey’s Little Bus); Festival of Filey – Return of the Dragon (28/29 July); Filey Steampunk weekend (19/20 May) and The Place Cafe on Brooklands.

Lions members are always happy to receive requests for assistance with each one looked at on its own merits.

A Lions Club spokesman said: “Lions are ordinary people within their local community who willingly volunteer some of their time to humanitarian causes in the local and global community.

“Every penny collected through fundraising goes directly to supporting good caused. Any administration costs are paid for by member subscriptions.”

If you would like to contact the Filey Lions, visit the club’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Filey-Lions or call the Lions’ public relations officer John Casey on 07962 169946.