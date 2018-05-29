New nature trail at Humble Bee Farm

Flixton-based accommodation provider Humble Bee Farm has launched a new nature trail.

The working farm hosted its official launch of the trail last Saturday (26 May).

The route features information boards explaining the important work being done to protect local wildlife.

Julia Warters, co-owner of the business, said: “We are very privileged here at Humble Bee as we’re located in the Yorkshire Wolds, a spectacular haven for wildlife.

“We put together our special nature trail which includes ten specially created information boards explaining the seven aspects of our natural world. Themes include details about our bug hotel, bat and bird boxes.

“The boards have been created with the help of Yorkshire Coast Nature and So… Visualise who we have collaborated with on a number of projects.”