A husband and wife have left their jobs as a school teacher and solicitor to acquire and operate a Scarborough guest house.

Tim and Suzanne James purchased the freehold of Kenways Guest House in the North Bay area with a £127,000 commercial loan from NatWest.

Suzanne James said: “It’s hard to believe that just a few months ago Tim and I were working in regular jobs. Now we own and run our own business.”