New publication focuses on war memorial at Westow

Ryedale Family History Group has published the Westow War Memorial book – part of the growing Ryedale War Memorials series.

The Westow War Memorial book has been researched and written by volunteers Eileen Wray and Carol Fitz-Gibbon with contributions from other members of the group.

Westow War Memorial book contains mini biographies of the 22 soldiers from Westow and surrounding area who are commemorated on the memorial in the village.

There is also a plaque in St Mary’s Church erected by Major H H Roberts in memory of his son, Lieutenant James Thursby Roberts, who died from his wounds on 20 July 1916, he was aged 20 and had followed his father into the army.

Eileen Wray said: “It was fascinating to research these men and record their lives and service. However, particularly sad was that we found a number of the men killed were identified by their possessions such as Private Ernest Henry Haykings.”

Eileen Wray and Carol Fitz-Gibbon presented a copy of the book for the parish to Rev Stephen Walker at St Mary’s Church, Westow.

The book is proving so popular that a second print run has been ordered.

○ Copies of the book can be obtained through the Ryedale Family History Group’s www.ryedalefamilyhistory.org website.