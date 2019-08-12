New Scarborough café near seafront applies to sell alcohol

A new café near Scarborough seafront has applied for a licence to sell alcohol.

The Sandgate, at 1 West Sandgate, was opened earlier this month by Paul Wilson, who is going through the process of getting the premises licence from Scarborough Borough Council.

The application is out to consultation, with a closing date of August 22.

Mr Wison has applied to sell alcohol from Monday to Sunday from 10am until 11pm.

His application states: “The premises will operate as a food-led establishment and not exclusively or primarily for the retail sale of alcohol.

“There will be a minimum number of 15 covers indoors when the premises is open to the public and licensable activities are taking place.”

It adds: “The outside area will not be used after 10pm (save for smokers and entry and egress) [and] the manager on duty will ensure that the tables and chairs from the outside area are removed or stacked and secured by 10pm each day.”

Since the café opened it has been using Temporary Event Notices (TENs) to allow it to sell alcohol on certain days until the licence application is decided.

To view the application visit www.scarborough.gov.uk/sandgate-notice-application.