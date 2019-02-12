New Scarborough housing development’s name remembers woman’s daughter who died

An Eastfield resident has officially named a new Beyond Housing development, which will provide 29 new apartments for older people on the estate.

Trish Smith, who works at the nearby St George’s RC Primary School, was accompanied by representatives of Beyond Housing, energy and regeneration specialist ENGIE, and Scarborough Borough Council as she named the new development Laurel Court.

Trish had joined a number of other Eastfield residents in submitting her suggestion for the new name at a recent gala event and was pleased to hear that her suggestion had been judged the winner.

She was presented with £30 in shopping vouchers and an Amazon Fire tablet to mark the occasion.

Trish chose the name Laurel Court in remembrance of her daughter Laura who was tragically killed eight years ago.

She said: “I feel privileged to have the name that I’d suggested adopted for this new development as it is of particular significance to me and to my family.

“I live locally, as did my daughter, so many people will be aware of this and I hope the name Laurel Court will make them smile in the same way that Laura did. As a community we are pleased to have a well-made housing development like this.”

The former Braeburn House residential care home site, on Moor Lane in Eastfield, was purchased from North Yorkshire County Council and work began in March 2018.

The development contract with ENGIE is now well under way and is due for completion in August 2019, when the 29 one- and two-bedroom apartments for older persons will be made available for affordable rent and advertised on the North Yorkshire Home Choice website.

The Laurel Court development is running alongside a second Beyond Housing project, also with ENGIE, in nearby Middle Deepdale, as part of a £6.4m commitment to provide a total of 53 much needed new homes for older people.

Jane Fulford, Beyond Housing Senior Project Manager, said: “It’s pleasing to see members of the Eastfield community making such a valued contribution to these exciting developments. Local residents are clearly well placed to fully understand the need for more affordable housing across the estate.”

John Burroughs, Scarborough Borough Council Housing Strategy Manager, added: “We are very pleased to support this development to provide much needed affordable housing across the local area. It’s particularly good to see a local resident naming the scheme.”

Nathan Brough, Regional Director for ENGIE’s Places & Communities division, said: “We are proud to be able to celebrate the name of this new development with our partners and are especially pleased that the development’s new name is close to the hearts of so many in the local community.”