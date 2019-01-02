New Scarborough parking scheme set to be introduced from March

A new “virtual” residents parking scheme is set to be introduced in Scarborough from March 1.

Scarborough Borough Council will meet on Monday (7th) to approve the discount scheme for its residents, which will see people who live locally pay less to park in the authority’s car parks.

The price for non-residents will increase as part of the plan.

The new permit, which will be applied for online and have no cost, has been dubbed “virtual” by the council as it will have no physical form. Instead, parking wardens will check the registration plates of cars against a database if they are displaying a discounted ticket from one of the authority’s car parks.

The new permit will be run on a trial basis and the council’s Overview and Scrutiny Board will be asked to set up a task group to with finding ways of paying for the scheme.

The council had planned to cover the £84,000 cost by introducing a £1 for 24 hours winter parking charge in previously free seafront car parks between the months of November and March.

However, following objections from businesses, councillors and the public this plan was shelved, though the council says it may look to bring back the winter parking charges in the future.

A report, which will go before the Full Council meeting on Monday (7th), notes: “The task group would be mindful that the cost of implementing the residents car parking discount scheme for 2019/20 is estimated to be £84,000 and that funding would be provided for one year, and therefore the Overview and Scrutiny Board’s recommendations must look to bridge the funding gap plus any other budgetary pressures to ensure future financial sustainability.

“Further, the board would be required to report to the cabinet with its recommendations before November 2019, to enable winter charging to be introduced in 2019/20 if required.”