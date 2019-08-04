New 'Scarborough Sevens' buses, featuring free wi-fi and charging points, to go on the road

East Yorkshire, operator of Scarborough Locals buses, is to unveil eight new, ultra-low emission buses to operate in and around Scarborough.

The new single deck buses will be used on the popular Service 7/7A circular routes between Scarborough, Crossgates, Eastfield and Osgodby, with the route set to be branded as Scarborough Sevens.

Meeting the highest Euro 6 environmental standards, the buses will help to keep the air clean and free from pollution.

Each bus also features comfortable seating, free wi-fi, USB charging points and next stop announcement systems.

All the new buses have been locally built at the ADL factory in Scarborough, helping support jobs and the local economy, and will be in service over the next few weeks.

At an event in Scarborough town centre on Friday 9 August, the public will be able to take a look at one of the buses and see the Scarborough Sevens brand for the first time, as well as finding out more about bus travel in and around Scarborough with a new local bus guide.

The bus will be on the corner of Aberdeen Walk and Westborough, close to the Brunswick Centre in the town centre, from 10am until 3pm.

Ben Gilligan, Area Director of East Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted to launch our new Scarborough Sevens buses, part of our ongoing commitment to improving bus services in Scarborough by investing in our fleet.”

“The buses all feature the latest technology to improve the passenger experience, with charging ports for smartphones, free Wi-Fi and next stop announcements which help passengers who don’t travel on the route regularly to know exactly where they are and where they need to get off.”

The buses build on East Yorkshire’s existing investment in its fleet, which has already seen £2m of new coaches, two new low-emission single deck buses and eight refurbished Scarborough-based Coaster buses join the fleet in the last few months. Investment has also been made in upgrading its open top buses, with newly branded Beachcomber buses now operating.