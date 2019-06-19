New Scarborough Town Hall archway made from old trampoline frame and waste discarded on South Bay beach

Scarborough Town Hall has welcomed the installation of a 4m-wide sculpture called Archway for the Children, Portal to The Way.

It was made by local artist, Gabrielle Naptali, and is made from an old trampoline frame and discarded plastic waste from Scarborough’s South Bay beach.

Local residents collected the plastic buckets, spades, toys and bottles last summer over a two-week period.

The portal is a colourful but disturbingly ironic testament to our convenience attitude to single use plastics that are now blighting our seas.

The Portal is grounded by tin foil flowers made by the artist and community members of all ages.

Gabrielle said: “We have to make our way of life sustainable or face catastrophic outcomes.

“As consumers we can make this choice every day in the things we buy and how we dispose of them.”

Leader of Scarborough Borough Council, Cllr Steve Siddons, added: “The items found on the beach and used as part of the installation will come as no surprise to most of us.

“They are a clear reminder of how we all need to get better at looking after our beaches and seeing what changes we can make to reduce our reliance on single use plastics.

“To coin a phrase ‘No Plastic – Fantastic’.”

The Portal will move to Scarborough Market Hall on Friday (June 21) for World Wellbeing Week and then to Seafest in July.

Globally, 265 million tons of new plastic are made every year and one truckload ends up in sea every minute of every day.

The Marine Conservation Society recommends that you never toilet flush wet wipes, tampons, condoms or release balloons or lanterns into the sky as these often end up in the sea, choking seals and other creatures.