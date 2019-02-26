New sculpture to honour Filey's fishing heritage

A £30,000 replica of a traditional coble is to be built in Filey to honour the town’s fishing heritage.

Scarborough Council will act as the accountable body for the £30,000 wooden structure.

The council’s portfolio holder for corporate investment, Cllr Helen Mallory (Con), will be asked to approve the move on Friday and also delegate authority to the harbour master to find a location to place the coble, a type of open traditional fishing boat that is synonymous with Filey.

A report prepared for Cllr Mallory states: “The council has received a proposal from Cllr Cockerill to create a sculpture on the Coble Landing at Filey, to replicate a traditional Filey coble.

“Originally the idea was to acquire an actual wooden vessel, but unfortunately this has not proved possible.

“The idea has subsequently evolved into fabricating a replica from steel, in a similar way to the other very popular privately funded sculptures across the borough.

“The proposed replica of the coble will act as a landmark for the area as well as paying tribute to the proud historic fishing traditions of Filey.”

The coble has been paid for by £19,000 from Filey Town Council, £5,000 from Beyond Housing, £1,000 from Cllr Roberta Swiers’ county community allocation and £5,000 from the Borough Council’s community fund.

The plan has not been met with universal approval, with two of Filey’s borough councillors opposing the move.

The report adds: “Whilst Cllr Mike Cockerill is clearly supportive of the proposal, both councillors Colin Haddington and Sam Cross oppose it on the basis that it’s not the best use of public funds, particularly in these times of austerity.

“These comments have been shared with Filey Town Council, the largest funder, [which] still wishes to proceed with the scheme.”

By becoming the accountable body, Scarborough Council will become the coble’s owner and responsible for its liabilities and future maintenance.

