New service for area’s B&Bs

Tina Boden, The Tiny Troubleshooter, #MicroBizMatters Day co-founder and one of the UK’s leading voices for micro business, has gone back to her hospitality roots.

She has launched a new service and support brand called The B&B Keeper.

The new company, which will operate from Scarborough, offers relief management, virtual assistance and marketing support to bed and breakfast, guest house and small hotel owners across the UK and into Europe who need to take a break.

It will also provide a helping hand with time consuming admin or need to spread the word about their hospitality offer.

Tina has ambitious plans to expand the team and take on ‘mystery staying’ for larger hospitality businesses as well as creating a section on the website that will bring advice, experiences and travel reviews.