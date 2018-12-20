New signing for Scarborough Athletic

Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick is moving to strengthen his side further with the signing of midfielder Ryan Watson.

The former Farsley and Curzon Ashton man completed his paperwork at training on Wednesday night, now Boro are keen to get him up to speed for the rest of the season.

He is unavailable for Saturday's trip to Workington, but he could be involved for the fixtures over the festive period.

Boss Kittrick said: "Ryan is a great signing for us.

"He is hungry to do well and he has experience of playing in this level and also the Conference North.

"Ryan hasn't played too much football recently, so we'll be getting him up to speed and then he'll provide us with a boost."