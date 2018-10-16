New wine and cocktail bar is planned for Falsgrave, Scarborough

A new wine and cocktail bar could soon be opening in Scarborough’s Falsgrave Road.

An application has been filed with the borough council to transform a former convenience store into a new watering hole.

The plans, from applicant Kay Ford, would change the old Zapanta Zone store at 119 Falsgrave Road into the ‘Falsgrave Wine Bar’. The property in question was previously home to Greenworld Hydroponics, and stands beside the Tops Chinese restaurant.

As well as a planning application, an alcohol licence application for the property has also been lodged with the council.

North Yorkshire Police has been involved in the process and has worked with the applicant on a number of conditions that would be placed on the property, including CCTV and participation in the local pub watch scheme.

A resident living in a flat above the proposed wine bar has said they have no objection to the change of use for the building.

In a letter to the council, they state that they are happy with the soundproofing measures proposed by Ms Ford following some sound tests that were carried out earlier this year, including the construction of a new ceiling in what would become the bar.

The planning application is out to consultation and is available to view on Scarborough Council’s website, www.scarborough.gov.uk.