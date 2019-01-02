New Year's Day baby joy at Scarborough Hospital

Meet April Robinson, who was one of the babies born at Scarborough Hospital on New Years Day.

Mum, Emma Robinson, gave birth to her 7lb 6oz baby girl 11 days early as she was due January 12.

Talking about the special day, Emma said: “We are really happy and I think its a lovely day for a birthday.”

April will join her four other siblings who are aged nine, seven, five and two and a half, at home in Malton.

April’s arrival into the world wasn’t as expected as mum Emma was in hospital for 10 days previous to giving birth.

“I just wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone at Scarborough Hospital as they have all been so friendly and lovely over Christmas”, Emma added.