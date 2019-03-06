Newly appointed agriculture Minister, MP Robert Goodwill, confident he will 'better represent' constituents' views

MP Robert Goodwill said his new role as agriculture Minister will allow him to 'better represent' the views of his constituents.

The MP for Scarborough and Whitby was appointed Minister of State at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs yesterday. He will follow in the footsteps of his predecessor George Eustice who quit the post last week over the government's handling of Brexit.

Read more: MP for Scarborough and Whitby appointed agriculture Minister

Mr Goodwill, who has been a farmer since 1979 and the managing director of Mowthorpe Ltd since 1995, said he feels comfortable in the new post.

He said: "I worked in farming all my life, I have a degree in agriculture so it's good to be in a position where I don't have a learning curve to step on to. Somebody said the job was made for me but time will tell. I'm also glad to be working with Michael Gove, the Environment Minister to support farmers and realise the opportunities presented by Brexit."

Mr Goodwill ruled out that his new post would distract him from his duties as MP for Scarborough and Whitby.

"If anything", he said "I feel that this position will allow me to better represent the views of my constituents. I know a lot of fishermen and I understand the challenges and issues that they face. Having a constituency like mine is the perfect fit for what we do."

Among the first jobs he will be involved in is planning for a no deal Brexit, which he admits will cause 'massive turbulence in the sheep and beef market' and focus on the new agriculture bill which sets out how farmers and land managers will in future be paid for “public goods”, such as better air and water quality, improved soil health, higher animal welfare standards, public access to the countryside and measures to reduce flooding.