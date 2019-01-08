Next of kin appeal from North Yorkshire Police following the death of 72-year old man

Police are trying to locate the family of a Scarborough man who died yesterday.

David Briers lived at St Martin's Square. Sadly, he died suddenly on 7 January 2019.

He is thought to have been born in Mansfield, and was 72 years old. He was a regular attender at the Christian Centre, Castle Road, Scarborough.

So far, the police and Coroner's Office have not been able to locate any members of Mr Briers' family.

Any relatives of Mr Briers, or anyone who can help to trace them, is asked to contact the Coroner's Office on 01609 643168.