NHS Trust in charge of Scarborough Hospital denies radiology 'crisis'

The NHS trust running Scarborough Hospital has said there is a plan in place to deal with a potential “crisis” of staffing in the town’s radiology department.

York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has responded to concerns raised by a member of the public about how the service would operate when a consultant leave in January.

The trust has told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that has a plan in place to deal with the loss of the staff member.

The concern over staffing was raised by a member of the public at last week’s meeting of the Scarborough and Ryedale Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

At the meeting at Scarborough’s Royal Hotel the CCG board, which commissions services in the town, heard about a potential issue following a pre-submitted question.

The question said: “Are you aware that there is a looming crisis within the radiology department at Scarborough Hospital. From January the number of permanent consultant radiologists is down to 2.5, with .5 of that made up of a retired consultant.

“Due to annual leave that will drop to one consultant due to annual leave in December.”

The CCG’s chief officer, Simon Cox said they had been made “aware” of pressures within the department.

Now, the trust which runs the hospital has admitted it will lose a member of staff but said it has measures in place to address the shortfall.

A spokesperson for York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said: “It is well documented that there is a national shortage of radiologists and we continue to explore new approaches to address this locally.

“Although a consultant is leaving in January, there is a locum starting in their place, and we have a number of measures in place which will enable us to continue to provide services. This includes investment in IT and equipment, working with external agencies, and looking at best practice from other hospitals.”