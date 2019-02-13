Niahm Cusack stars in stage version of award-winning book Remains of the Day

Stephen Boxer and Niamh Cusack lead the cast of The Remains of the Day based on Kazuo Ishiguro’s masterpiece.

The story of memory, regret and undeclared love is re-imagined for the stage for the first time by one of Britain’s most exciting young writers Barney Norris in collaboration with Ishiguro.

Through the memories of a proud butler, we discover the shocking, morally compromised truth behind the manicured gardens and grand receptions of an English stately home.

Years later, faced with a life half-lived, he sets out on a journey to find the friend from his past who might finally offer him redemption.

The novel was turned into a film with Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson in the lead roles.

For the stage, the cast is led by Stephen Boxer as the butler Stevens.

His credits include Stories, Macbeth and King Lear and Regeneration.

Kenton is played by Niamh Cusack, whose stage credits include My Brilliant Friends and The Winter’s Tale.

Kate Wasserberg, artistic director of Out of Joint, one of the producers, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be working with Barney and Chris.”

Remains of the Day is on at York Theatre Royal from Tuesday March 19 to Saturday March 23.

Tickets: 01904 623568