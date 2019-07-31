Nine-year-old boy and man in his 60s injured in collision on Scarborough's Marine Drive discharged from hospital

A nine-year-old boy and a man in his 60s who were injured in a collision on Marine Drive yesterday afternoon have been discharged from hospital.

Police received a call at 3.35pm on Tuesday after a vehicle crashed into three pedestrians, two men and a boy, near the roundabout close to Luna Park.

The car also collided with a wall and lamppost.

Four ambulances and two rapid response vehicles were dispatched to take the casualties to Scarborough Hospital.

A nine-year-old boy and a man in his 60s have now been discharged after being treated for non-serious injuries while a man in his 40s remains in hospital with serious leg injuries.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 12190139308.