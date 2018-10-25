'No further action' over Skelton dad's death at Primrose Valley

Two men who were arrested in connection with the death of a young father at Primrose Valley holiday park will face no further action.

Ryan Vincent, 22, from Skelton, died following an incident at the holiday park on May 22 last year.

A 66-year-old man and a 57-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter but were released on bail as enquiries continued.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed this week that they will now receive no further action.

Shortly after his death, Ryan’s family and friends raised funds in order to “give him the send-off he truly deserves”.

A JustGiving page raised £681 of the £3,500 target for the father’s send-off.

In a statement, Ryan’s family said: “Words cannot express the level of grief and loss we as a family feel.

"Ryan was very much loved and will be so missed by his family and friends.

“He was a very family orientated man and an amazing father, partner, son and brother. He loved life and lived it to the full.”

A story on the JustGiving page reiterates the loss of his family, friends and children “after Ryan tragically lost his life on a family holiday”.

It added: “Ryan Vincent aged 22 has sadly lost his life in the most tragic way you could ever imagine on a family holiday at Primrose Valley.

“Only four and a half months ago did he become a father to V-Jai, who now has to grow up without knowing his daddy.

“He was the most amazing, caring and loving father you could imagine.

“Not only was he a dad but he was a stepdad to Maddie Rose, who idolised him.

“His and Chloe’s family life had only just begun when this disaster occurred.

“This tragic event has torn many hearts, Vinnie was a son, a brother, a partner and a father. He was loved and forever will be loved by all.”