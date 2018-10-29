'No incidents' at Yorkshire Patriots march and anti-racism rally in Scarborough

A march in Scarborough by a far right group and a corresponding rally by anti-racists passed off peacefully at the weekend.

Police and Scarborough Council have thanked residents and businesses for their patience and support during the demonstrations in Scarborough town centre.

Around 50 members of the Yorkshire Patriots far right group took part in a demonstration and march, with around 60 counter-protesters from Stand Up To Racism, Unite Against Fascism and others in attendance at their rally.

There were no arrests and no incidents reported.

The anti-racism rally heard speeches from the local Labour Party, trade unionists, Save our NHS and other campaigns, and chanted and drummed when the Yorkshire Patriots arrived at their rally point.

Neighbourhood officers, council community workers and other leaders from the community were present to keep residents informed and to offer reassurance. Support was also provided by the British Transport Police.

Paul Thompson, who has responsibility for resilience and emergency planning at Scarborough Borough Council, said: “Today has been another good example of how partnership working and good communications before, during and after these kinds of events, pays off.”

Superintendent Allan Wescott, the police commander for the protest, said: “Together with Scarborough Borough Council and our community partners, we have well-rehearsed plans in place for dealing with this kind of event. The detailed planning that has gone into managing Saturday’s demonstration has ensured it has passed off without significant issue.

“In particular, we are pleased to have minimised disruption for businesses, residents and people shopping in Scarborough town centre.

“We thank the local community for their support, understanding and patience.”