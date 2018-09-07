No suspect identified in more than half of household burglaries in North Yorkshire, figures show

North Yorkshire Police have closed investigations without identifying a suspect in more than half of household burglaries and half of reported vehicle thefts, new analysis has shown.

The same was the case with two in ten shoplifting cases, meaning that across the three offences, around 2,300 investigations in North Yorkshire were shut with no suspected culprit, the Press Association found.

The data, collected from the Home Office crime outcomes data, shows that out of the 1,879 household burglary cases opened over that period by North Yorkshire Police, 58% were categorised as "investigation complete - no suspect identified".

Of the total burglary cases, North Yorkshire Police brought 72 people to court.

498 vehicle thefts were recorded in North Yorkshire, with 46% ending up with no suspect being identified, while in the 4,699 shoplifting cases, 950 of them were closed with the same outcome.

The police charged 36 suspects with car theft, and 1,125 for shoplifting.

Labour MP Yvette Cooper, who chairs the Commons Home Affairs committee, said: "Too many investigations are closing without suspects being identified and we are hearing increasing reports of the police being too overstretched to investigate.

"Police forces are under immense pressure with rising serious and violent crime and changing patterns of crime alongside cuts in the numbers of officers and PCSOs.

"These figures suggest that investigations into volume crimes are now being hit. Failing to identify suspects gives criminals a green light to reoffend."

Deputy Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman, National Police Chiefs' Council lead for acquisitive crime, said increased demand and fewer officer numbers have led to forces prioritising cases with a realistic prospect of prosecution.

She added: "Police investigate all cases of theft, burglary and shoplifting. Particularly for these types of offences, police focus on targeting prolific offenders, organised crime networks, and ensuring prevention measures by homeowners and businesses are in place."