No timescale for Scarborough cinema plan - but Premier Inn work starts soon

The uncertainty surrounding Scarborough's Alpamare waterpark in the past week will not affect plans for a new multiplex cinema nearby, the developers have insisted.

Benchmark Leisure leases the waterpark building from Scarborough Council and is also behind plans for a cinema, flats and restuarants on the site of the former Atlantis waterpark.

It insists it is 'committed to the continued regeneration of the North Bay area and Scarborough in general'.

That is despite the recent concerns around Alpamare, which had faced a winding-up petition earlier this week, before British Gas Trading

Benchmark says Alpamare is still the best company to run the waterpark, and says there will be progress on other elements of development shortly.

There is no mention of a timescale for work to begin on the cinema in Benchmark's latest statement, although work is more imminent on the Premier Inn.

A spokesperson said: “Construction of the new Premier Inn in the North Bay will start early in February and we will deliver the cinema and leisure scheme too.

"Over recent years we have helped to successfully transform this area of Scarborough and make it a real asset for both residents and visitors."

It has said the opening of its five-screen complex in the town’s North Bay has been delayed and will not be complete until next year.