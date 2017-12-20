North Bay cinema: Now showing 2019

Scarborough’s long-awaited North Bay cinema will now not open until 2019.

Operators Benchmark confirmed to The Scarborough News that delays will push the opening well beyond its Autumn 2018 target.

The delay has been caused due to changes to the plans requested by some of the restaurant chains who will be part of the development.

Benchmark said it was still unable to announce which restaurant’s would be part of the North Bay scheme.

The developers signed an agreement with The Light to operate the multiplex in September, which will also house a number of restaurants and a multi-storey car park.

Signs had gone up around the former Atlantis site stating that the cinema would be open by Autumn next year.

A spokesman for Benchmark Leisure said: “We are well advanced in the process of discharging pre-commencement planning conditions to allow us to start the construction work on the site.

“We have also been refining the detailed engineering design that has taken longer than we anticipated following further tests on the ground conditions on the site.

“These matters are now resolved.

“There are a number of minor changes to the design driven by three of our preferred restaurant tenants and our preferred car park operator.

“These will require a minor amendment to the existing planning permission and will generate a delay of a few weeks.

“As is well known, we have an excellent cinema operator in place for this very exciting development and remain committed to delivering this and the many economic benefits that it will bring to the town and wider area.

“Our ambition is to get on site as early as possible next year to start to complete the 12 month build project.

“We have had very strong interest in the restaurant units and will be able to announce the tenants shortly. They will be a great addition to Scarborough’s choice for residents and the whole economy.”