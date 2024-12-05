​North Cliff Golf Club stars line up for presentation night

The North Cliff Golf Club Junior Sixs victorious team.

The club’s shining stars assembled for North Cliff Golf Club's annual presentation evening at it’s North Bay Clubhouse.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Club Captain Tony Brown and his wife Moyra presented the seniors, juniors, ladies and gents trophies for 2024 some of which have now been contested by members since well before the First World War and a great number also dating from the Jazz Age of the early 1920's.

Secretary Jo Duck and Simon Boddy collated the structure of the evening celebrating the club's champions for this season, while Paul Bang acted as compere throughout a most joyful of club evenings in a packed clubhouse where North Cliff's Champion Junior Sixs team, incorporating boys and girls, truly stole the hearts on the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a full evening of celebrations Tony and Moyra Brown also presented the winners of their Captains Day back in July while Chris Stanley in his final year as president, with his wife Kim, presented their Presidents Day winners.

ROLL OF HONOUR

MEN

GIBSON CUP (Club Championship) - Tom Duck

POTTER CUP - Andy Newsome & Craig Hewitt

THOMPSON CUP – Rob Hatherley

HAIGH CUP – Nigel Clapham

FOL DE ROL - Daniel Jenkinson

WHITTAKER CUP – Nicky Timmins

WILDERSPIN SHIELD – Joe Earnshaw

BRIGHT CUP – Nicky Timmins & C Routledge

BRAYSHAW CUP - Roger Cannon

SUMMER MATCHPLAY - Paul Nock

SCRATCH KO - Tom Duck

FRED APPLEBY - Andrew Bradley

AUCTION MATCHPLAY – Simon Boddy

HAROLD NEWTON MIXED - Steve & Jen Swift

JOCK BAYNE 4BALL KO - Kristian Wright & Darren Watts

MASTER GOLFER - Wil Holborn

WALKER CUPS - Steve Swift & Martyn Roberts

MEDAL FINALS - Chris Routledge

ALAN MANN TROPHY (Seniors) - Malcom Robinson

36 HOLE WEEKEND - Alan Richardson

CENTENARY CUP - Paul Marsh

CENTENARY (EGGS) - Roger Cannon

CENTENARY CUP (Rabbits) - Rob Winter

COLIN MILBURN SENIORS CUP - Joe Earnshaw

36 Hole Handicap - Chris Birch

Bass Bow - Gareth Edmunds, Tony Geall, Paul Marton, Jeff Wainwright

LADIES

GRANEEK CUP (Ladies Club Championship) Clare Pickering

POTTER CUP - Joan Leppington

BOWES GOBLET- Barbara Brocklehurst

HAMMOND CUP - Sue Bower

GLADYS SHEPHERD ROSE BOWL - Joan Leppington

LANGSTAFF CUP - Barbara Easton

EWING CUP - Maria Strickland

WHITTAKER CUP - Pat Palmer

HELEN RIDLEY TROPHY - Barbara Brocklehurst

ROBINSON TROPHY - Sue Bower

KELLEY SALVER - Pat Palmer

CENTENARY CUP - Brenda Easton

MEDAL FINALS - Pat Palmer

BURKIN CUP - Jean Armitage Beattie & Maria Strickland

​