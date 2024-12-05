North Cliff Golf Club stars line up for presentation night
Club Captain Tony Brown and his wife Moyra presented the seniors, juniors, ladies and gents trophies for 2024 some of which have now been contested by members since well before the First World War and a great number also dating from the Jazz Age of the early 1920's.
Secretary Jo Duck and Simon Boddy collated the structure of the evening celebrating the club's champions for this season, while Paul Bang acted as compere throughout a most joyful of club evenings in a packed clubhouse where North Cliff's Champion Junior Sixs team, incorporating boys and girls, truly stole the hearts on the evening.
During a full evening of celebrations Tony and Moyra Brown also presented the winners of their Captains Day back in July while Chris Stanley in his final year as president, with his wife Kim, presented their Presidents Day winners.
ROLL OF HONOUR
MEN
GIBSON CUP (Club Championship) - Tom Duck
POTTER CUP - Andy Newsome & Craig Hewitt
THOMPSON CUP – Rob Hatherley
HAIGH CUP – Nigel Clapham
FOL DE ROL - Daniel Jenkinson
WHITTAKER CUP – Nicky Timmins
WILDERSPIN SHIELD – Joe Earnshaw
BRIGHT CUP – Nicky Timmins & C Routledge
BRAYSHAW CUP - Roger Cannon
SUMMER MATCHPLAY - Paul Nock
SCRATCH KO - Tom Duck
FRED APPLEBY - Andrew Bradley
AUCTION MATCHPLAY – Simon Boddy
HAROLD NEWTON MIXED - Steve & Jen Swift
JOCK BAYNE 4BALL KO - Kristian Wright & Darren Watts
MASTER GOLFER - Wil Holborn
WALKER CUPS - Steve Swift & Martyn Roberts
MEDAL FINALS - Chris Routledge
ALAN MANN TROPHY (Seniors) - Malcom Robinson
36 HOLE WEEKEND - Alan Richardson
CENTENARY CUP - Paul Marsh
CENTENARY (EGGS) - Roger Cannon
CENTENARY CUP (Rabbits) - Rob Winter
COLIN MILBURN SENIORS CUP - Joe Earnshaw
36 Hole Handicap - Chris Birch
Bass Bow - Gareth Edmunds, Tony Geall, Paul Marton, Jeff Wainwright
LADIES
GRANEEK CUP (Ladies Club Championship) Clare Pickering
POTTER CUP - Joan Leppington
BOWES GOBLET- Barbara Brocklehurst
HAMMOND CUP - Sue Bower
GLADYS SHEPHERD ROSE BOWL - Joan Leppington
LANGSTAFF CUP - Barbara Easton
EWING CUP - Maria Strickland
WHITTAKER CUP - Pat Palmer
HELEN RIDLEY TROPHY - Barbara Brocklehurst
ROBINSON TROPHY - Sue Bower
KELLEY SALVER - Pat Palmer
CENTENARY CUP - Brenda Easton
MEDAL FINALS - Pat Palmer
BURKIN CUP - Jean Armitage Beattie & Maria Strickland