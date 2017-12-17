North Yorks Law donates hampers to Megan’s cause

The team at Scarborough’s North Yorkshire Law recently pulled together to create three Christmas hampers in support of Becky Holder who is fundraising to support Martin House Children’s Hospice.

The firm presented the hampers to Becky for the Friends of Martin House fundraising event which took place on Saturday 25 November at the Rivelyn Hotel in Scarborough. The event raised £1,300 for the hospice.

Becky Holder and Martin House mascot Marty Bear at the fundraising event.

Becky said: “In 2008, my beautiful daughter, Megan, sadly passed away aged nearly four.

“Megan had cerebral palsy and was severely brain damaged. During her short life, Martin House Children’s Hospice provided us with respite care and supported us as a family.

“The event on 25 November was a great day, we have raised a huge amount so far, and still have money coming in. Thanks for all the local support we’ve had from the community, and thanks to the North Yorkshire Law team for the lovely hampers.”

Nikita Watson, records Assistant at North Yorkshire Law and organiser of the company appeal, said: “We get to know our community well and were touched by Megan’s story.

“All of us pulled together to bring one item each to put towards the hamper.”

Visit www.martinhouse.org.uk/Donate to support the cause.