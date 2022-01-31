North Yorkshire firefighters called to commercial premises fires in Malton and Scarborough

Crews were called to incidents in Malton and Scarborough

On the evening of Friday January 28 at 9.30pm, crews attended a fire at a premises on Derwent Road in Malton.

Malton crew were mobilised to reports of an automatic fire alarm sounding in an industrial unit.

On arrival crews confirmed a small fire involving a industrial oven containing plastic.

Crews removed the contents of the oven outside and ventilated the building using a positive pressure fan.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

On Saturday, January 29 at 12:19 firefighters were called to an incident on Westborough in Scarborough.

Crews from Sherburn and Filey responded to a report of smoke in a commercial building.

They found this to be caused by a fire inside wood panelling on the exterior of the property.

Crews removed the panelling to access and extinguish the fire.