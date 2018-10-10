North Yorkshire inn wins prestigious national award

The Star Inn in Harome has been crowned Inn of the Year in The Good Hotel Guide 2019.

The leading independent UK hotel guide, which has just revealed its ten César award winners, described the Star Inn as a place “infused with wit and curiously decorated with odds and ends”.

The menu, cooked by Michelin-starred chef and patron Andrew Pern, was also praised for offering a "fine-dining upgrade on pub classics".

Adam Raphael and Ian Belcher, co-editors of The Good Hotel Guide, said: "This year’s 2019 César winners have demonstrated excellence at every turn, providing guests with delicious food and warm hospitality.

"They have also succeeded in getting the all-important basics right, from a comfortable mattress or very good ambient lighting to that vital but often overlooked welcoming atmosphere and smooth service.”

Named after César Ritz, the awards are known as the Oscars of the hotel industry and are presented to hotels which have demonstrated excellence in their field.