North Yorkshire Law goes spotty for “wonderful” cause

North Yorkshire Law, on Albemarle Crescent, Scarborough, joined in the fundraising fun for Children in Need.

As well as the staff donning their best spotty attire, they also took part in the Children in Need Duck Race.

Richard Boyd, Managing Partner at North Yorkshire Law said, “There’s nothing like a duck race to bring everybody together!

“Seriously though, our staff had fun and raised money for a worthy cause. What a team!”

On the night, Children in Need raised a record £50.6m, up from last year’s £50.1m.

The charity awards grants to organisations that help disadvantaged children and young people in the UK.

Since its first major appeal in 1980, Children in Need has now raised more than £1bn.

Laura Young, Litigation Assistant at North Yorkshire Law, who organised the fundraising activites, said, “Children in Need is a huge fundraiser and we wanted to be involved in the best way that we could- by wearing spots.

“It was nice for the firm to all work together to raise money for such a wonderful cause.”