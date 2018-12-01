North Yorkshire Law workers spot on for Children in Need

North Yorkshire Law, on Albemarle Crescent, Scarborough, joined in the fundraising fun for this year’s Children in Need campaign.

As well as the staff donning their best spotty attire, they also took part in the Children in Need Duck Race.

Richard Boyd, managing partner at North Yorkshire Law, said: “There’s nothing like a duck race to bring everybody together! Seriously though, our staff had fun and raised money for a worthy cause. What a team.”

Laura Young, litigation Assistant at the firm, said: “It was nice for the firm to all work together to raise money for such a wonderful cause.”