North Yorkshire Police appeal after crash on A171 at Ugthorpe, near Whitby

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision on the A171 at Ugthorpe, near Whitby, which resulted in a motorcyclist being taken to hospital with serious injuries.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 2nd May 2024, 12:49 BST
The incident happened at 4.07pm on Tuesday April 30 and involved a motorcycle and a silver Volkswagen Caddy.

The road was closed for five hours while police officers investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles involved to be recovered.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision on the A171 at Ugthorpe, jnear Whitby.

Email [email protected] if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Traffic Constable 1253 Moralee.

Please quote reference 12240075403 when passing on information.

