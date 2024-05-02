North Yorkshire Police appeal after crash on A171 at Ugthorpe, near Whitby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened at 4.07pm on Tuesday April 30 and involved a motorcycle and a silver Volkswagen Caddy.

The road was closed for five hours while police officers investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles involved to be recovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision on the A171 at Ugthorpe, jnear Whitby.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Traffic Constable 1253 Moralee.