North Yorkshire Police appeal for help in finding missing man who may be in Whitby area

North Yorkshire Police are asking for any information from the public to help locate a missing man they believe to be in the Whitby area.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 10th May 2023, 10:41 BST- 1 min read

Officers are urgently appealing for any information to help to trace Nicholas Thompson, 51, who went missing from work in the Goole area earlier today (May 10) before travelling to North Yorkshire.

He was last seen leaving his work address in Goole at about 7.30am on Tuesday 9 May and his friends and family have been unable to contact him.

The last known sighting of his car was in the Langborne Road area in Whitby a few hours after he had left work.

Missing man Nicholas Thompson may be in the Whitby area.
Police are carrying out enquiries to locate him but are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Officers are now asking for anyone who may have seen Nicholas, or who has information about his whereabouts, to contact them immediately.

He is described as a white male, 5’10 with a larger build, short dark hair with a pierced left ear and tattoo on his wrist.

Nicholas was last seen wearing a zip up maroon/purple hoodie, black ‘Converse’ style trainers, black jeans and he may be wearing a baseball/flat cap.

Nicholas also has links to the Wakefield area.

Anyone who has seen him, or has information that could assist, is asked to call 101.

If you have an immediate sighting please dial 999.

Please quote North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-09052023-0526 when passing information.

