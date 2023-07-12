North Yorkshire Police in urgent search for missing Scarborough 17-year-old Leon
Police are asking members of the public to report sightings of a missing 17-year-old boy from Scarborough.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 12th Jul 2023, 16:17 BST- 1 min read
Leon was last seen at home on the afternoon of Monday July 10 and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.
He is described as white, 6ft tall with short, dark coloured hair that is shaved at the sides.
When he was last seen he was wearing a grey Nike sweatshirt, black shorts, black socks and grey trainers.
Anyone who has seen Leon or knows where he is now should call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and anyone with an immediate sighting of him should call 999.
The incident number is 12230128517.