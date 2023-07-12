Leon was last seen at home on the afternoon of Monday July 10 and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is described as white, 6ft tall with short, dark coloured hair that is shaved at the sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he was last seen he was wearing a grey Nike sweatshirt, black shorts, black socks and grey trainers.

Missing Scarborough 17-year-old Leon.

Anyone who has seen Leon or knows where he is now should call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and anyone with an immediate sighting of him should call 999.