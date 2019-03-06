North Yorkshire Police investigating a number of incidents following clash between Scarborough Athletic and York City

North Yorkshire Police are investigating several incidents following the North Riding Senior Cup semi-final between Scarborough Athletic and York City.

The two clubs clashed in a rare competitive fixture at the Flamingo Land Stadium with a crowd of 1,608 packed into the ground.

Both before and after the match, however, Police were alerted to a number of incidents related to the match.

A North Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “We continue to work closely with Scarborough Athletic Football Club’s management and security team to stamp out any disorder and make their matches a family event for all.

“We are investigating a number of incidents which were reported to police before and after the Scarborough v York City match last night.

“Anyone who has any information about those involved in the disorder, or that could assist our investigation, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 12190040568.

“Our message is clear; we will not tolerate disruptive or anti-social behaviour and will take action against those intent on causing trouble.

“We would ask everyone to respect each other and help make the game an enjoyable experience for everyone who takes the time out to support their local team.”