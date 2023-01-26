North Yorkshire Police search for missing teenage girls last seen near Tadcaster

Chardonnay, 15, and London, 13, were last seen just after 1pm on Wednesday January 25 at Church Fenton, near Tadcaster.

Police say they have links to Manchester and London and may have travelled there.

Chardonnay is described as white with a southern London accent, slim build with red-coloured wavy collar-length hair.

Chardonnay, one of the missing girls last seen at Church Fenton, near Tadcaster.

She was last seen wearing a purple sweater, black leggings and a red puffa coat with a fur hood.

London is described as black with a slight Manchester accent, slim build with brown eyes and wears a long black wig. She was last seen wearing a purple sweater, black leggings, a black Canada Goose coat and a hat with built-in goggles.

If you see either girl, or know where they are, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12230014844.