North Yorkshire Police urgently appealing for help in finding missing 14-year-old Scarborough girl Ellie

North Yorkshire Police is urgently appealing for information and sightings of a missing 14-year-old girl from Scarborough.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 29th Jun 2023, 14:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 14:51 BST

Ellie was last seen at home at 1.50pm on Wednesday June 28.

Her worried family reported her missing to the police after she failed to return home.

They have had no contact from her since yesterday afternoon.

Missing 14-year-old Ellie, from Scarborough.
Missing 14-year-old Ellie, from Scarborough.
Police enquiries are ongoing in and around the Scarborough area to locate Ellie.

It is known she has links to the Leeds area and West Yorkshire Police, along with British Transport Police, are assisting the missing person investigation.

People are being urged to report possible sightings of Ellie since Wednesday afternoon.

Ellie is described as white, slim build, blue eyes, shoulder-length, mousey-brown hair with blonde-streaks, and she usually has fake eye lashes.

When last seen, she was wearing the same clothing as in the photograph – A Nike grey hooded top with dark grey lines down the arms, grey combat trousers, and white Nike Air Force 1 trainers.

She also usually carries a tote bag.

If you know where Ellie is or you have possibly seen a girl matching her description and photo, please contact North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999 quoting reference number 12230119862.

