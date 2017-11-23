Norton pupils given insight into construction sector

Pupils and staff at Norton Community Primary School have been making good use of their new building after work to expand the school was completed.

The premises has successfully been transformed to form new provision for Year 5 and Year 6 pupils.

Year 6 pupils have been gaining an insight into the technology and mathematics involved in the architecture and construction industries through a workshop given at the school by Hobson and Porter and Align Property Partners.

Norton’s headteacher Liz Parker said: “The pupils are enjoying the opportunities the building gives them such as new play areas and group rooms big enough to meet their needs.”