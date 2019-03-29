Nurse’s Cavell Star honour

A Scarborough-based nurse has become a winner of a Cavell Star Award.

Angela Fletcher was nominated for the award after going above and beyond for the individuals she supports.

Angela is a learning disability nurse and CEO of Happy Futures Support Specialists Ltd.

She said: “I love being in the position to make important decisions that improve the quality of people’s lives.

“It was such a lovely honour. I enjoy doing everything for everyone else and never expect anything back. To win a Cavell Star Award was so emotional.

“My team mean everything to me, they are absolutely fantastic. I can only do what I do because of those people at my side. I’m passionate about all of my team getting the opportunities to become the best they can be, which ultimately benefits the people we are here to help.”