Nutcrackers’ charity Cinder Track walk

A group of six visually impaired and blind friends have completed the 21-mile Cinder Track Charity walk.

The Nutcrackers, as they are collectively known, from Durham, were inspired to complete the walk between Whitby and Scarborough in memory of their friend James Smith who passed away earlier this year from Wolframs Syndrome.

Emma Gilfoyle, one of The Nutcrackers, said: “This was a challenge most sighted people would find difficult to complete, however the Nutcrackers were not deterred and faced many obstacles head on.

"They worked hard as a group communicating well to keep each other safe throughout the walk.

"It was sad not to have James with us but we know he would be proud and that he was with us all the way.”

For the final two miles of the walk the group were joined by members of James’ family and afterwards they raised a toast to James.

The group raised £2,500 and all funds will be donated to Wolframs Syndrome Charity.