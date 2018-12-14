Objection to new bar/bistro for Scarborough: 'older people already frightened to go out at night'

A hearing will be held next week to determine if Scarborough will get a new bistro.

Adam Johnson has applied for a premises licence from Scarborough Council to allow him to open Apothicary at 63 Victoria Road.

Mr Johnson, who also owns the Garden Shed at nearby 69 Victoria Road, wishes to open the venue as what he describes as a “bistro/bar”.

The application states that there will be no draught sales of alcohol at the premises.

Apothicary (the spelling is Mr Johnson's) would be open until 00.30am on Monday to Sundays, with alcohol being sold until midnight.

However, a member of the public has objected to the application and it will now be decided by Scarborough Council’s licensing sub-committee on Wednesday (19 December).

The objector has listed a number of general reasons for why they feel the licence should be refused.

These include that "older people are already frightened to go out at night” and that the area suffers from anti-social behaviour caused by drink and drug abusers.