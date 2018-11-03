Objection to Scarborough new wine bar

A resident’s hopes of opening a new wine bar in Scarborough will now be decided by councillors following an objection from a member of the public.

Kay Ford has applied for an alcohol licence to change the old Greenworld Hydroponics store at 119 Falsgrave Road into the ‘Falsgrave Wine Bar’.

North Yorkshire Police has been involved in the process and has worked with the applicant on a number of conditions that would be placed on the property, including CCTV and participation in the local pub watch scheme.

However, an objection has now been lodged and the borough council’s licensing sub-committee will meet on Friday November 16 to decide on whether to grant the licence.

Ms Kay wants to open the bar from 10am until 00.30am Monday to Sunday and serve alcohol until midnight.

A report, which will go before the councillors, states the reasons why the member of the public has objected.

It states: “[The objector has] concerns regarding patrons urinating in a nearby alleyway, fears of disturbance from noise associated with the operation of the premises and the cumulative effect of a number of new licensed premises proliferating in the vicinity.”

The application also seeks to play recorded music in the premises when it is open as a wine bar.

The councillors can grant the licence, refuse it or grant an amended licence if they feel more restrictions are needed.

